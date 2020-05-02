Global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Magnesium market.

Magnesium is a silvery white metal, and it is lighter as compared to aluminum and steel. Moreover, this metal is easily available and due to its easy availability from different mineral sources, such as sea water, its commercialization is increasing globally.

Magnesite is a mineral with the chemical formula MgCO3 (magnesium carbonate). Mixed crystals of iron(II) carbonate and magnesite (mixed crystals known as ankerite) possess a layered structure: monolayers of carbonate groups alternate with magnesium monolayers as well as iron(II) carbonate monolayers. Manganese, cobalt and nickel may also occur in small amounts.

Dolomite is an anhydrous carbonate mineral composed of calcium magnesium carbonate, ideally CaMg(CO3)2.

The global Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium, Magnesite, and Dolomite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Australian Magnesium

Avisma-Berezniki

Israel Chemicals

Lunt Manufacturing

Luxfer Group

Magnesium Elektron North America

Magnesium

Meridian Technologies

Nippon Kinzoku

Norsk Hydro

Solikamsk Magnesium Works

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Magnesium

Magnesite

Dolomite

Segment by Application

Die Castings

Permanent Mold Castings

Sand Castings

