Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

There is a rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders since the recent past, which in turn has driven adoption of molecular diagnostics. Key processes of molecular diagnostics such as epigenetics and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) require molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents. With mounting incidences of genetic disorders on the back of growing geriatric population, demand for these enzymes and kits & reagents is expected to register a significant rise in the near future.

North America held the largest revenue share of the global molecular biology enzymes, kits & reagents market in 2017, and is further anticipated to dominate the market through the assessment period.

The global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits & Reagents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jena Bioscience

Takara Bio

Roche

Illumina

Thermo Fisher

Promega

KRISHGEN

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Merck

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Kits & Reagents

Modifying Enzymes

Restriction Enzymes

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

