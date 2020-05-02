Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motive Lead-Acid Battery market.

The Lead-acid battery is the oldest secondary battery technology, which is extensively used in numerous applications such as automotive, motive, stationary applications. It is majorly used owing to its cranking property, which provides the power with short span. Motive lead-acid battery refers to industrial lead-acid battery, which is designed to regular to deep discharge and provide a steady current over loner duration.

Lead-acid battery products for material handling equipment is gaining popularity as it is cost-effective, and it offers high-resilience against tough environmental conditions. Lead-acid batteries need less maintenance as compared with other battery technologies. Moreover, to ensure maximum efficiency, advanced charging technologies are adopted which keeps the overall cost low.

The global Motive Lead-Acid Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motive Lead-Acid Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motive Lead-Acid Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Exide

HOPPECKE

Storage Battery Systems

Trojan Battery Company

Axion Power International

MIDAC

Trojan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial forklifts

Railroads

Mining

Others

