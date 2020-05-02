Global Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps market.

Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps are used to pump primary coolant around the primary circuit.

The purpose of the Nuclear Reactor Coolant Pumps is to provide forced primary coolant flow to remove and transfer the amount of heat generated in the reactor core.There are many designs of these pumps and there are many designs of primary coolant loops. There are significant differences between pumps for different reactor types. This article is focused on RCPs for pressurized water reactors. Most of PWRs use four RCPs in two or four loops design.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Areva

General Electric

Alstom Power

KSB Pumps

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hitachi Plant Technologies

Sulzer Pumps

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressurized Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

Gas-cooled Reactor

Light water Graphite Reactor

Fast Neutron Reactor

Segment by Application

Generating Electricity

Propelling Aircraft Carriers

Propelling Nuclear Submarines

