Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Oilfield bio-solvents are solvents rendered from renewable resources of biological origin such as fruits, plants, and others.

The high number of exploration activities, drive the demand for oilfield bio solvents. With the growing demands for oil and gas across the globe, the industry is continuously focusing on increasing oil and gas production and exploration activities such as the development of new and established hydrocarbon reserves. This will subsequently propel the demand for oil field bio solvents, fueling the markets growth prospects.

The derivation of bio-solvents from renewable resources makes oilfield bio-solvents show high performance as carrier solvents, formulating ingredients, and cleaning solvents. Oilfield bio-solvents demonstrate the excellent ability of solvating pigments, resins, and oils and greases in different oilfield applications.

The global Oil Field Bio-solvents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil Field Bio-solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil Field Bio-solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Croda

Stephan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Glycols

Ester

Ether

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Drilling

Other

