Global Peripheral Intervention Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Peripheral vascular devices are used for treating peripheral arterial or coronary arterial disease and also used in peripheral endovascular and coronary procedure. These devices are used to decrease the interference of patients with minimum disturbance during the surgical procedure.

The global Peripheral Intervention Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Peripheral Intervention Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Peripheral Intervention Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Vascular

Angioscore Ltd.

Cordis Corp.

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard Inc.

Cook Medical

Medtronic Inc.

Volcano Corporation

Terumo Interventional Systems Inc.

Teleflex Medical

W.L.Gore & Associates Ltd.

St. Jude Medical

Bayer

Edward Lifesciences

Covidien

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Peripheral Vascular Stents

Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

PTA Guidewires

Atherectomy Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Aortic Stents

Synthetic Surgical Grafts

Embolic Protection Devices & Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Segment by Application

Vascular

Oncology Procedures

Neurology

Hepatic (Liver)

Uteral

Renal

Gastric

Skin Procedures

