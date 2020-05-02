Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plant-Based Beverages market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Plant-Based Beverages Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plant-Based Beverages market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Plant-Based Beverages market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Plant-Based Beverages market.”

Plant-based products include plant-based beverages that are further classified into plant-based dairy alternatives, juices, and ready-to-drink beverages.

The plant-based beverages segment is expected to witness a growing CAGR of 6.5% by 2025, owing to the changing eating habits of consumers. Consumers are more conscious about health and wellness than before, and want to consume products that are healthy and natural without compromising on the taste and flavor of the product. Increasing concerns for health and wellness, and the spreading of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among consumers, have made consumers appreciate and incline towards plant-based beverages.

The global Plant-Based Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plant-Based Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant-Based Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coca-Cola

Hain Celestial Group

SunOpta

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Del Monte Foods

Pacific Foods

Dohler GmbH

Califia Farms

Good Karma Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Ripple Foods

Koia

Harmless Harvest

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Plant-Based Beverages

Conventional Plant-Based Beverages

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

