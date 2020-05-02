Global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
A large number of protein hydrolysate applications in the food industry and elevating interest in specialist nutrition are also foreseen to encourage the consumption in next few years. Recently, bolstering demand for vegan food products and high-protein ingredients has been identified to mark an important factor driving the growth of protein hydrolysate ingredients market, especially the plant-based hydrolysates.
The global Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arla Food Ingredients
Glanbia Plc
FrieslandCampina N.V.
Kerry Group Plc
Hilmar Ingredients
Armor Proteines
Davisco Foods International, Inc
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
Carbery Group Limited
A. Costantino & C. spa.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Ingredient Type
Milk Protein Hydrolysates
Whey Protein Hydrolysates
Casein Hydrolysates
Plant Protein Hydrolysates
Meat Protein Hydrolysates
By Product Form
Powder
Liquid
Segment by Application
Infant Formula
Clinical Nutrition
Sports Nutrition
Bakery & Confectionery
Sauces & Spreads
Others
