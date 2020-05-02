Global Silicones Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicones market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silicones Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silicones market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Silicones market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Silicones market.”

Silicones are synthetic polymers made up of repeated units of siloxane, which is a chain of altering oxygen and silicon atoms. They are typically rubber-like polymers with heat resistance and are commonly used in adhesives, sealants, lubricants, personal care, and thermal and electrical insulation.

The growth in infrastructure development and the rising urbanization in developing countries including China and India will drive the demand for silicones in the region during the next few years.

The elastomers segment accounted for the largest silicone market share during 2017. Owing to the superior properties such as tear resistance, thermal resistance, and ease of fabrication, silicone elastomers are widely adopted in different end-user industries including consumer goods, automotive, and construction, subsequently driving the growth of the silicones market size.

The global Silicones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowDuPont

China National Bluestar (Group)

KCC

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial Processes

Construction

Personal Care and Consumer Products

Transportation

Other

