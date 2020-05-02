Global Smoothies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoothies market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smoothies Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smoothies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smoothies market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smoothies market.”

Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.

Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.

The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.

The global Smoothies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoothies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoothies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Bolthouse Farms

Dr. Smoothie Brands

Naked Juice

Happy Planet

Daily Harvest

Innocent

The Smoothie Company

J Sainsbury

Odwalla

Suja Juice

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fruit-Based Smoothie

Dairy-Based Smoothie

Segment by Application

At Home

Food Service Sector

