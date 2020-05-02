Global Smoothies Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Smoothie is a thick drink made from a blend of fruits/vegetables along with water, yogurt, milk, ice cubes, and sweeteners, such as honey; sugar; and syrup. In addition to blended raw fruits/vegetables, smoothies may also include other ingredients, such as whey powders; herbal supplements; and nutritional supplements.
Health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers consume fruit-based smoothies as they are natural and rich in fiber and vitamins. The most preferred and popular fruit-based smoothies are carrot-apple, strawberry, strawberry-banana smoothie, beetroot and berries, blueberry-banana, mango tropics, and four-berry blend.
The out of home segment contains several distribution channels such as smoothie bars, restaurants, and other food service chains offering the fruit-based smoothies.
The global Smoothies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smoothies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoothies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Jamba Juice Company
MTY Food Group
Smoothie King
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Bolthouse Farms
Dr. Smoothie Brands
Naked Juice
Happy Planet
Daily Harvest
Innocent
The Smoothie Company
J Sainsbury
Odwalla
Suja Juice
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fruit-Based Smoothie
Dairy-Based Smoothie
Segment by Application
At Home
Food Service Sector
