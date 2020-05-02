Global Soy Desserts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Soy Desserts market.

Soy desserts mostly comprise soy pies, soy cheesecakes, soy pudding, and soy ice creams which are completely dairy free and are manufactured using soy milk.

During 2017, the soy desserts distribution was led by the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment, which accounted for more than 55% of the market share in terms of revenue. The widespread availability of a wide array of soy and soy-based products in such stores will lead to the strong growth of this market segment during the estimated period.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global soy desserts market. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious individuals, growing vegan population, and increasing disposable income among consumers.

The global Soy Desserts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Desserts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Desserts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Hershey Company

Whitewave Services

Danone Groupe

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

So Delicious

Turtle Mountain

AFC Soy Foods

Alpro

DF Mavens

Earths Own Food Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy Milks

Soy Creams

Soy Pies and Soy Cakes

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

