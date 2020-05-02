Global Spirulina Powder Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spirulina Powder market.

Spirulina powder is a powder made from Spirulina. It is easier to absorb than spirulina.

The food and beverage segment accounted for the major share of the spirulina nutrition market during 2017. Our market research experts have predicted that the market will witness considerable growth in this segment during the coming years as well.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the market during 2017 and our analysts have predicted that this region will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growing awareness of the health benefits of spirulina products is driving the sales in this region. Moreover, the increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and food specialty stores will significantly impact the spirulina nutrition market.

The global Spirulina Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Spirulina Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spirulina Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DIC Corporation

EID Parry

Cyanotech Corporation (CC)

NOW Foods

Naturya

Aim Grow Biotech Co., Ltd

Algene Biotech

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical

Animal Feed

Food and Beverage

Other

