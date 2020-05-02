Global Sports Compression Clothing Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Hikes During Lockdown

The presented market report on the global Sports Compression Clothing market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Sports Compression Clothing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Sports Compression Clothing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Sports Compression Clothing market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Sports Compression Clothing market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Sports Compression Clothing Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Sports Compression Clothing market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Sports Compression Clothing market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Sports Compression Clothing Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Sports Compression Clothing market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Sports Compression Clothing market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Sports Compression Clothing market

Important queries related to the Sports Compression Clothing market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Sports Compression Clothing market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sports Compression Clothing ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

