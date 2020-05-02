Global Syringes and Cannulas Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Syringes and Cannulas market.

Syringes and cannulas are medical equipments used for the purpose of injection of drugs or extraction of body fluids. Syringes contain a needle and a hollow cylinder attached with as sliding plunger. Cannula consists of a hollow thin tube with a retractable inner core. Cannula tubes are used as connectors to introduce drugs, extract body fluid or deliver supplemental oxygen.

Syringes and cannulas are the primary medical instruments used in healthcare facilities for applications ranging from normal drug injections to complex surgeries. Increasing pool of patients and number of surgeries are driving the demand for syringes and cannulas substantially. Further, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and HIV epidemic have fuelled the consumption of syringes and cannulas.

The global Syringes and Cannulas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Syringes and Cannulas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Syringes and Cannulas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo

Smiths Group

Novo Nordisk

Arab Medical Equipment

Abu Dhabi Medical Devices

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Syringes

Cannulas

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

