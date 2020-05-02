Global Water Tube Industrial Boilers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Tube Industrial Boilers market.

Water tube industrial boilers are primarily installed to produce hot water and steam for commercial or industrial applications comprising pulp & paper, food processing, chemical, refinery, primary metal and other manufacturing industries. It is an assembled unit that consists of mud or water drum, tube and other components.

Bosch Thermotechnology

Cleaver-Brooks

Thermax

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Babcock and Wilcox

Hurst Boiler

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Doosan

General Electric

Fulton

Forbes Marshall

Cochran

North America

Europe

China

Japan

By Capacity

<10 MMBtu/hr 10-25 MMBtu/hr 25-50 MMBtu/hr 50-75 MMBtu/hr 75-100 MMBtu/hr 100-175 MMBtu/hr 175-250 MMBtu/hr >250 MMBtu/hr

By Technology

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Fuel

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Others

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Chemical

Refinery

Primary Metal

Other Manufacturing

