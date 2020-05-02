How Coronavirus is Impacting Electric Parking Brake Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2018 to 2027

Companies in the Electric Parking Brake market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Electric Parking Brake market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Electric Parking Brake Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Electric Parking Brake market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Electric Parking Brake market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Electric Parking Brake market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Electric Parking Brake market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Electric Parking Brake market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global electric parking brake market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ electric parking brake market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global electric parking brake market with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the electric parking brake market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 35% of the global electric parking brake market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in electric parking brake market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

Vendors in the Electric Parking Brake market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features and business expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. In October 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Brakes India launch new electric parking brake system for small cars in India. The all new electric parking brake system adds a host of functionality and sensors integrated into the entire braking system, alongside the standard park brake functionality.

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Electric Parking Brake market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Electric Parking Brake market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Electric Parking Brake market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Electric Parking Brake market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Electric Parking Brake market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Electric Parking Brake market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Electric Parking Brake during the forecast period?

