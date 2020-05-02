Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Packaging Tubes Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

Global Packaging Tubes Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Packaging Tubes market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Packaging Tubes market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Packaging Tubes market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Packaging Tubes market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Packaging Tubes market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Packaging Tubes market during the assessment period.

manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.

