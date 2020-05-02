Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Big Data in Oil and Gas Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Big Data in Oil and Gas market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Big Data in Oil and Gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Big Data in Oil and Gas market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Big Data in Oil and Gas market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Big Data in Oil and Gas and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Competitive Dynamics

Accenture, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, HortonWorks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Palantir Solutions, Capgemini SE, and OSIsoft LLC are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

The global Big Data in Oil and Gas market is segmented as below:

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Component

Software Data Analytics Data Collection Data Discovery and Visualization Data Management

Services Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Data Type

Structured

Unstructured

Semi-structured

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Administration

Global Big Data in Oil and Gas Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



