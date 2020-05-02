The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Chinese Grain Alcohol Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study
Segmentation of the Chinese Grain Alcohol market
Competitive Outlook
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wuliangye
Yanghe Brewery
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Langjiu Group
Shunxin Holdings
Baiyunbian Group
Red Star
Weiwei Group
Xiangjiao Winery
Shanzhuang Group
Xifeng Liquor
Gujing Group
Yingjia Group
Taishan Liquor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High-alcohol
Low-alcohol
Segment by Application
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Others
