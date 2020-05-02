The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on In-flight Entertainment Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027

The global In-flight Entertainment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this In-flight Entertainment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the In-flight Entertainment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the In-flight Entertainment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the In-flight Entertainment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

The world in-flight entertainment market is prophesied to increase its revenue in the near future due to certain factors such as the rise in the count of air passengers globally and furtherance of in-flight connectivity technologies. The market could also rely on the advent of the promoted onboard application of personal electronic devices supported by government policies. With the declining effect of restraints such as data privacy and security issues and expensive installation and deployment cost of connectivity hardware and technologies, the market is predicted to recover graciously in the foreseeable future.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market: Segmentation

The international in-flight entertainment market is anticipated to see a classification as per component, fit, and application. In terms of segmentation by component, the market could be divided into in-flight entertainment hardware, communication system, connectivity system, and support services. Amongst these segments, in-flight entertainment hardware is prognosticated to make the cut in the market with a staggering share of 53.5% expected to be earned by the end of 2022.

On the basis of fit, the international in-flight entertainment market could be segregated into line fit and retrofit. By application, there could be segments such as moving map system, audio system, video system, in-flight games, and network connectivity.

As per regional segmentation, the international in-flight entertainment market is forecast to be classified into North America as a leading segment. Unlike for other markets, Europe could showcase a declined growth in the market alongside the Middle East and Africa (MEA). While Latin America could be another region of the market, Japan and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to grow strong in the coming years.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market: Competition

The worldwide in-flight entertainment market could witness the dominance of prominent players such as Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Gogo LLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Global Eagle Entertainment, ViaSat, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and FDS Avionics Corp. The report offers a close study of the competitive landscape and present scenario therein so as to help players devise profiting strategies that could place them sturdily in the market.

Each market player encompassed in the In-flight Entertainment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the In-flight Entertainment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on In-flight Entertainment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global In-flight Entertainment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the In-flight Entertainment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the In-flight Entertainment market report?

A critical study of the In-flight Entertainment market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every In-flight Entertainment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global In-flight Entertainment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The In-flight Entertainment market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant In-flight Entertainment market share and why? What strategies are the In-flight Entertainment market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global In-flight Entertainment market? What factors are negatively affecting the In-flight Entertainment market growth? What will be the value of the global In-flight Entertainment market by the end of 2029?

