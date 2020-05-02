The impact of the coronavirus on the Art and Sculpture Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Idustry 2019-2029

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Art and Sculpture market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Art and Sculpture market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Art and Sculpture market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Art and Sculpture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Art and Sculpture market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Artifacts (Manuscripts, Decorative art pieces, and others)

Sculptures

By Sales Channel

Auction Houses

Dealers

Galleries

Art Fairs

Online Sales

Retail Outlets

Individual Sales

Artists Studios

Others (consumer-to-consumer, advisors)

By End User

Private Collectors

Museums (Local and International)

Real Estate Developers

Interior Designers

Residential Individual Buyers

Other Professionals (Art Authenticators, Restorers, and Conservators)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry auction houses, galleries, art fairs, online Platforms, types of products, the end users, overall market size, and buying/selling procedure. We have also developed a list of industry players (Auction houses, Galleries, Art Fairs, Online platforms), distributors, retailers, and industry specialists. Data is validated by triangulation method, in which secondary, primary and Persistence Market Research’s analysis contribute to the final data with the survey accounting for the generalized view through end user perspective. In order to conduct industry expert’s interviews, this market research company has formulated a detailed discussion guide. We have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors, and retailers for data collection and verification. The End user survey is also taken in account with some specific focus surveys like for Interior Designer.

