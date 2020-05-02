The impact of the coronavirus on the Impact of Existing and Emerging Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Trends 2019-2026

The global Intraosseous Infusion Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Intraosseous Infusion Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Intraosseous Infusion Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Intraosseous Infusion Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Intraosseous Infusion Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market segmentation

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun), FAST1, EZ-IO, FAST Responder, Intraosseous Needles, Others); Technology (Manual, Automatic); End User (Emergency Medical Services, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Care Centres); Route of Administration (Sternum, Distal & Proximal Tibia, Distal Femur, Calcaneus, Head of Humerus); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

FAST Responder product type segment is expected to experience significant gain in terms of volume

The FAST Responder segment was valued at US$ 474.5 Mn in 2015 and this is expected to increase to US$ 506.3 Mn by the end of 2016. The EZ-IO segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

Automatic technology segment is likely to register a healthy CAGR in terms of value

The Automatic segment is estimated to account for 52.7% market share by the end of 2026. The Automatic segment is expected to grow 2.1X from 2016 to 2026 with a dominating CAGR. The Manual segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period and create incremental opportunity of US$ 1,111.2 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The Head of Humerus route of administration segment is projected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The Head of Humerus segment accounted for 22.0% market share in 2016 and is expected to reach 23.2% market share by 2026 end. The Sternum segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% with incremental opportunity of US$ 810.0 Mn over the forecast period.

Hospitals end user segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of incremental opportunity and CAGR

The Hospitals segment is expected to grow 2.2X from 2016 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The Cardiac Care segment is expected to experience high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market

The North America market is estimated to account for a market share of 25.9% by the end of 2016 and this is likely to increase to 27.2% by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The APEJ market was valued at US$ 566.0 Mn in 2015 and is likely to increase to US$ 600.4 Mn by the end of 2016. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global intraosseous infusion devices market, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Market players are focussing on new product launches and market growth through capacity expansion

Pyng Medical Corp., Cook Medical Incorporated, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Co. are some of the companies operating in the global intraosseous infusion devices market. These companies are increasing their distribution network by expanding locally and globally through collaborations and partnerships; and are focussing on increasing market presence by setting up new production facilities in high growth regions such as India and China. There is also a heightened focus on maintaining high standards in product quality and diversifying the product portfolio through structured innovation and strategic investments in R&D initiatives.

COVID-19 Impact on Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intraosseous Infusion Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Intraosseous Infusion Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

