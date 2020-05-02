The impact of the coronavirus on the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2025

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market.

Why Choose MRRSE?

One of the fastest-growing market research companies in India

Facilitating the growth of regional as well as global clients

Passionate, dynamic, and experienced team of analysts

A unique and methodical market research process

Round the clock customer service available

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/14899?source=atm

The report on the global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market

Recent advancements in the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/14899?source=atm

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Insufficient supply of molecular isotopes and lack of trained and skilled specialists and professionals are the biggest obstacles in the growth of the global SPECT market

Diagnostic imaging devices require molecular isotopes, however the lack of availability and insufficient supply of molecular isotopes is likely to act as a restraint in the growth of the global SPECT market during the forecast period. For example, two chemical elements such as technetium and molybdenum that generally fuel a large number of SPECT procedures in cardiology have been facing numerous disruptions in supply over the past few years. Another reason responsible for hampering the supply of molecular isotopes is that the reactors supplying molecular isotopes got shut down permanently in Canada owing to reasons related to safety concerns.

Product recalls is another factor that is creating a negative impact on the worldwide market for SPECT. The use of SPECT devices in diagnosis, staging, restaging and follow up on lesions, diseases and organ dysfunctions, diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and brain dysfunction are associated with adverse effects. Owing to product recalls on account of the adverse effects of SPECT devices the global SPECT market is facing challenges in terms of revenue growth. Poor health care systems especially in developing countries and in countries in the Eastern European region are also expected to restrain the growth of the global SPECT market during the period of study. Lack of basic health care services is anticipated to have an adverse impact on the global market. Lack of funds for advanced health care facilities is another factor that is hampering revenue growth of the global SPECT market.

In order to achieve better imaging capabilities and to offer accurate information related to organ functions and dysfunctions, radioisotope tracers are used by diagnostic and imaging devices. The radioisotope tracer Technetium-99m is widely preferred in SPECT imaging. However, radioisotope tracers have a half-life of just about six hours, and this limits the usage of these tracers in the diagnostic imaging industry. This factor has decreased the popularity of SPECT imaging, thereby negatively impacting the global SPECT market.

Top application areas of SPECT, SPECT-CT and SPECT-MRI imaging devices

SPECT is a powerful nuclear medicine technique that allows non-invasive diagnostic imaging of the metabolic process using short lived radioisotopes thus generating 3-D images of functional processes in the human body. There are numerous applications of SPECT scanners in the global market. One of the main uses of SPECT imaging is in the detection of chronic disorders.

Cardiology

SPECT can be used to assess the extent of cardiovascular disease. SPECT helps in identifying patients who are likely to benefit from heart bypass surgery. SPECT imaging is also used for the diagnosis of ischemic heart disease. Cardiology is a relatively mature application area in the global SPECT market.

Oncology

SPECT imaging is useful in the staging and restaging of malignant tumors. It also helps in locating the best site for biopsy of a suspected tumor.

Neurology

SPECT is used to diagnose, plan treatment and predict outcomes in various neurological disease states by monitoring the effects of therapy either with the help of radiation or chemotherapy or both.

Cardiology and Oncology are the top two application segments in the global SPECT market in terms of revenue share. However, the Neurology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Cardiology and Oncology are the most attractive segments by application in the global SPECT market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.4.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/14899?source=atm

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography market: