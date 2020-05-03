Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – GermanyFY 2020 Defense Budget Market – Analysis on Current Trends 2025

“

Summary

Germany – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts , published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand and an analysis of industry leading companies.

This report offers detailed analysis of the German defense market with forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the market, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The German defense market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the German defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the countrys expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to procurement, Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and others expenditure.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the countrys imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Vendor landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the vendor landscape of the German defense market.

Scope

– The German defense budget has increased once again for fiscal year (FY) 2020. The German government and the Department of Defense (the Bundeswehr) have come under intense international scrutiny for failing to meet NATOs requirement that at least 2% of national GDP is spent on defense.

– The Bundeswehr submitted a request to spend US$53.3 billion on defense, a 7.6% increase from FY2019. However, this number still falls short of the 2% target, instead merely representing 1.3% of Germanys GDP.

– Whilst pledges have been made to reach 1.5% by 2024 and 2% by the 2030s, the international community, namely President Trump, is very dissatisfied at the amount being spent.

