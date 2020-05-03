Coronavirus threat to global Hand Dryer Market Sales and Demand Forecast

The global Hand Dryer market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Hand Dryer market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Hand Dryer market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Hand Dryer across various industries.

The Hand Dryer market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report on the Hand Dryer market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Hand Dryer market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Hand Dryer market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Dryer

Dyson

Electrostar

Euronics Industries

Excel Dryer

Jaquar Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic

Saniflow Hand Dryer

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

SPL

Taishan Jieda Electrical Industrial

Toto

World Dryer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Jet Air Dryers

Hot Air Dryers

Segment by Application

Hotel

Restaurant

Hospital

Commercial Malls

Others

The Hand Dryer market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

