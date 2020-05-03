Deep Packet Inspection Market Overview and scope, Market Size 2018-2023, Influence of COVID-19

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Research report– By Application (Intrusion Detection System (IDS), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)), Service (training, consulting), Organization Size (Large Organization), End-User (BFSI)– Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of Deep Packet Inspection Market

Market Scenario

Deep packet inspection can be defined as a solution that provides the ability for the users to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. DPI intelligently determines the contents of a particular packet, and then records the particular information required for statistical purposes or performs an action on the packet.Technology giants such as Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.). Cisco Systems, a prominent player in DPI market, provides a DPI solution that enhances user accessibility by increasing visibility into the network traffic, which enable network operators to understand usage patterns and to correlate network performance information along with providing usage base billing or even acceptable usage monitoring.

IBM DPI utility service configure the power distribution unit plus (PDU+) settings, such as the IP address, network parameters, access control table, and trap receivers table. Vedicis, a leading software editor of DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) and PCEF (Policy and Charging Enforcement Function) platforms, has inked an OEM agreement to provide their software DPI data probe, the Smart Traffic Collector, to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).Major factors driving the deep packet inspection market is the increasing mobile device penetration, adoption of high speed broadband services, rise in data generation, high demand for data security measures along with constant pressure for offering enhanced services on ISPs is projected to drive the DPI market.

Other factors such as growing significance of embedded and integrated DPI, usage of technology in traffic filtering for regulatory compliance, growing need for monetizing and optimizing internet services and rising significance of network security are other prominent factors expected to boost the DPI market.Government sectors for example BFSI, requires enhanced security measures owing to the availability of confidential data. DPI helps in offering significant level of censorship surveillance and security. However, factors such as lack of awareness of DPI coupled with network neutrality and privacy concerns are projected to act as a challenge for the DPI market.The global deep packet inspection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Deep Packet Inspection Market

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global deep packet inspection market: Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Sandvine Incorporated (Canada), CA Technologies (U.S.) , Allot Communications (Israel), SolarWinds Inc.(U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Segments

The global deep packet inspection market is segmented by application, service, organization size and end-user. By application segment, the market consists of intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS), network performance management, data loss/leak prevention and management. By service segment the market consists of training, consulting, support and maintenance and integration. The end-user segment consists of telecommunication and IT Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail and others.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market is due to early adoption of technology and presence of major players. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and factors such as large data generator owing to factors such as increasing population, major outsourcing service providers, favorable government regulations and rise in mobile computing are driving the market in the region.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Network and systems integrators

Managed service providers

Cloud service providers

IT security agencies

Investors and venture capitalists

Internet service providers

Consulting Firms

