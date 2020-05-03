Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market."

Chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is a method used to recover oil, which is applied to proliferate the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from oil fields.

This technique is implemented in favorable geological conditions as depicted by single well or inter-well tracers and water flooding performances.

This report focuses on Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Praxair Technology

Chevron Corporation

Petroleo Brasileiro

Cenovus Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By origin

Petro-based

Bio-based

Water-based

By type

Water-soluble Polymers

Surfactants

Polymer Gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline Chemicals

By technique

Polymer Flooding (PF)

Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding

Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding

Alkali-Co-solvent-Polymer (ACP) Flooding

Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG)

Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

