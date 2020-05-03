Global Encapsulated Food Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Encapsulated Food market.

Encapsulation is the process of incorporating food ingredients, enzymes and other materials into capsules.

The awareness of health, demand for convenience food and busy schedules are the major driving factors of the encapsulated food market. The limiting factors of this market are the maintenance of stability of the food during the processing and packaging.

The global Encapsulated Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Encapsulated Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Encapsulated Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABCO

Advanced

Bionutrition

Balchem

Capsulae

International Flavors & Fragrances

LIPO Technologies

Lycored

National Enzyme

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By shell material

Hydrocolloids

Melts

Polymers

Lipids

Others

By technology

Micro encapsulation

Macro encapsulation

Nano encapsulation

Hybrid Technologies

By core phase

Vitamins

Minerals

Organic Acids

Enzymes

Flavors & Essence

Sweeteners

Colors

Preservatives

Essential Oils

Pro-biotic

Segment by Application

Food manufactures

Food package manufactures

Food store and retail

