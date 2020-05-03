Global Maltitol Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Maltitol market.

Maltitol is used as a substitute for sugar extracted from the starch of corn and wheat. It is a kind of sweetener which has fewer calories in compare to the sweetness of sugar. Maltitol is generally used as a sugar-free ingredient or one of the alternatives to sugar which has wide application in food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry in powdered or syrup form.

As per the regional demand for maltitol in the global market, it is expected that North America and Western Europe accounts the majority of share regarding both volume and value market. Further, the demand for maltitol is also expected to increase in Asia Pacific region in the near future due to increasing demand for low sugar content processed food, bakery, and dairy products among health conscious consumers.

This report focuses on Maltitol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Maltitol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Gillco Ingredients

Mitushi Biopharma

Dancheng Caixin Sugar

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology

Wilmar BioEthanol

Foodchem International

MC-Towa International Sweeteners

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder Form

Liquid/Syrup Form

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition

Other

