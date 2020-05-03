Global Premium Denim Jeans Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Premium Denim Jeans Market market.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global premium denim jeans market report has been segmented on the basis of retail format, end-user, and region.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market: Overview

Denim jeans are the type of trousers which are made out of dungaree or denim material. They are mostly popular among youth generation and accounts for a major share as one of the fashion element in the clothing industry. On the other hand, premium denim jeans are becoming one of the most significant and fastest growing segments in the clothing industries. They are battered at fashion-conscious and brand customers who are prepared and ready for purchasing them at best prices. Premium denim jeans are available in many designs, styles, colors, and materials. Premium jeans are helpful in delivering a style declaration by significantly improving the fashion and appealing looks of an individual.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market: Dynamics

Growing health concerns among consumers due to changing consumers lifestyle, higher per capita income level, rapid globalization, growing fashion for reprocessing of jeans from materials such as plastic and other materials, and higher inclination for best design labels product among middle class population are the factors expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, innovative in product designs and higher demand for clothes in the market is one of the other factor expected to drive demand of the premium denim jeans globally. Furthermore, increasing number of makers that have prominent fiber knowledge and allow them for offering denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the work wear and casualwear are among the other factors expected to drive growth of the target market. However, higher costs coupled with changes in consumer lifestyle & preference, and the introduction of yoga pants and other active wear are the major factors that could restraining the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Major trends observed in the global premium denim jeans market is recycling of jeans can be carried out from plastic and other materials.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market: Segment Analysis

The retail format segment is sub segmented into specialty stores, hyper markets, departmental stores, and other retailers. The end user segment is sub segmented into women, men, and kids. Women segment is dominating due to increasing disposable income and increasing number of working women across the globe

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to high level of buying power and higher standard of living conditions. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in the near future due to flow in digitization within the apparel industries and development as well as advancements in new denim knitting technologies are the factors expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region over the next 10 years.

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by retail format:

Speciality stores

Hyper markets

Departmental Stores

Other Retailers

Segmentation by end-user:

Women

Men

Kids

