Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prepaid Cards Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Prepaid Cards Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prepaid Cards Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Prepaid Cards Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Prepaid Cards Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global plastic cards market report has been segmented on the basis of card type, usage, industry vertical, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Prepaid Cards Market: Overview

Prepaid card is payment card widely used by consumer where money is loaded into a card without being connecting to a bank account. There are various types of prepaid cards such as shopping cards, compensation cards, transportation cards, healthcare cards, etc. Prepaid card is an alternative to a traditional bank accounts and an effective way of managing money. Prepaid card is safer instead of carrying cash and is secure as it transactions are protected by PIN code.

Global Prepaid Cards Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for prepaid cards as a substitute for traditional bank cards is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global prepaid card market.

In addition, growing uses of a prepaid card as it is secure, convenient way of payment, safe while traveling, theft protected, easy to use, and can be used globally are other major factors expected to drive growth of the global prepaid card market.

Moreover, increase preference among consumer towards prepaid cards as it is flexible and valuable, safe especially while traveling overseas, easy tracking by using software application and web-based programs, easy reloading of funds, and helps to avoid debt. Aforementioned are other major factors expected to drive growth of the global prepaid card market.

Furthermore, increasing use of prepaid cards in retail stores, commercial sectors, and financial institutions in turn is expected to increase adoption of prepare cards. This is another key factor expected to drive growth of the global prepaid card market.

However, lack of security hampers if the card is lost or stolen is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global prepaid card market to certain extent.

Global Prepaid Cards Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of card type, the single-purpose prepaid card segment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to cardholder facilitate purchases at a single store, and easy availability of schemes and discounts over the single-purpose prepaid card.

On the basis of usage, the gift card segment is estimated to account for substantial revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue, owing increasing uses of online internet payment as it easy to access.

On the basis of industry vertical, retail establishment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to growing demand as a substitutes cash or payment option.

Global Prepaid Cards Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific prepaid cards market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market. Asia Pacific market is also projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to increasing demand as a cash alternative, increasing adoption of prepaid cards in government sectors and retails sectors, and other are other factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by card type:

Single-purpose Prepaid Card

Multi-purpose Prepaid Card

Segmentation by usage:

General-Purpose Reloadable Card

Gift Card

Government Benefits/Disbursement Card

Incentive/Payroll Card

Segmentation by industry vertical:

Retail Establishments

Corporate Institutions

Government

Financial Institutions

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Prepaid Cards Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580