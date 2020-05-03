Global Printed Sensors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Printed Sensors Market market.

Global Printed Sensors Market: Overview

Printed sensors are manufactured in different types of substrates or materials by using various printing technologies such as interjet printing, flexo printing, and screen printing, whereas different types of inks are used to create passive and active components such as resistors, capacitors, transistors, etc. In printed sensors, Nano particle ink is used for the printing. Printed sensors are flexible and affordable as compared to conventional sensors. Printed sensor can use flexible plastic as a substrate for making it stretchable and bendable.

Global Printed Sensors Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of printed sensor in wearables especially in healthcare sector is major factor expected to boost demand for printed sensors and drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Printed sensors have unique features such as thin and lightweight nature, unbreakable plastic display which makes it highly robust which also bolster growth of the global printed sensors market. Increasing demand for devices with compact and efficient designing is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, cost efficiency of printed sensors is comparatively less than conventional sensors which is expected to bolster growth of the global market in the near future.

However, requirement of high investment for initial set-up is a factor that may hamper growth of the global printed sensors market. Nevertheless, increasing preference for touch screen devices among end-users can create high revenue opportunity for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Printed Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensor type, the printed biosensor segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Seismic sensor is used for measuring glucose level in blood for diabetic patients. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is a factor anticipated to support growth of the segment in the global market. in addition, increasing use of biosensors in environmental monitoring is also a factor supporting growth of the segment.

On the basis of application, the smart packaging segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart packaging especially for food and beverages in order to monitor humidity and temperature is a factor expected to propel growth of the segment in the target market.

Global Printed Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to register for lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Government support for manufacturers of printed sensor in countries in the region is driving growth of the target market. Market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. growing electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry, coupled with increasing demand for electronics appliances, smart devices with advanced technology among end users are factors fueling growth of the printed sensor market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Printed Sensors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Printing Technology:

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Inkjet Printing

Others

Segmentation by Type:

Printed Pressure Sensor

Printed Touch Sensor

Printed Humidity Sensor

Printed Proximity Sensor

Printed Image Sensor

Printed Biosensor

Printed Gas Sensor

Printed Temperature Sensor

Segmentation by Application:

Medical Devices

Environmental Testing

Building Automation

Automotive

Smart Packaging

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Equipment

Others

