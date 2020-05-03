Global Professional Hair Care Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Professional Hair Care Products Market market.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global professional hair care products market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market: Overview

Professional hair care products represent wide range of products such as shampoos and rinses, hair straighteners, hair sprays, and other high-end beauty products. It is packaged in the form of boxes, pumps, bottles, and others by using various materials such as plastic and metal to protect product from damage or contamination.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global professional hair care market is driven by increasing demand for creative and innovative hair care products, demand for luxury and natural personal care products, and increasing daily use of beauty products. In addition, advancement in packaging technologies and availability of personal care products in innovative designs, such as pumps, sprays, and different shape & sizes, are some of the factors expected to drive the professional hair care products market. Moreover, increase in online channel penetration is anticipated to fuel market growth. According to a document published by Cosmetics Europe which is a personal care association, large enterprises invest around 5% of their turnover on research & development activities annually.

A recent trend observed in the target market is consumers are more concerned about hair aesthetics, scalp nourishment and majorly focusing on hair styling, dyeing, straightening, etc., without compromising hair and scalp health. Therefore, aforesaid factors are significantly increasing demand for professional hair care products over the forecast period. In addition, major hair care brands are increasingly using natural and organic ingredients. Manufacturers are launching detangler, volumizing products in spray formats, and protective and styling serums to cater the requirements of potential customers.

However, less accessibility and high prices of the products are some of the factors may restrain growth of the global market.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the hair colorant segment is expected to dominate growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel segments, the salon segment is accounted for a major share in terms of revenue.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate global professional hair care products market, owing to innovations in emerging products such as dry shampoo and professional smoothing conditioner. Popularity of do it yourself (DIY) hair styling trend among consumers has drastically increased the consumption of target products in the developed markets. Furthermore, changing consumer buying patterns, and increasing expenditure on personal care products in countries such as India and China are some factors expected to drive growth of target product in the Asia Pacific.

Global Professional Hair Care Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hair Coloring

Shampoo

Styling Agent

Straightening and Perming Product

Segmentation by of Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Salon

E-commerce

Pharmacy

Specialty Store

