Global Protective Riding Gear Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Protective Riding Gears: Product Overview

Protective riding gear includes clothing and equipment worn by the riders as a safety measure against any fatal accident or injuries that may occur during traveling, especially while traveling on a motorcycle.

Global Protective Riding Gear Market: Dynamics

Increasing statistics of motorcycle accidents and its fatal consequences where the driver becomes susceptible to injuries and physical bruises have been among the major reasons for rising demand for protective riding gears. Increasing awareness among the population about the road safety measures for driving is also triggering demand for safety gear, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global protective riding gear market over the forecast period. In addition, regulations by governments that make wearing protective gear mandatory, combined with heavy fines for abiding the laws are expected to augment growth of the global market in the coming years. Increasing demand for protective riding gear can also be accredited to the growing racing industry. Performance racing includes auto racing and motorsports, where protective gear forms a quintessential element. Additional factors that are expected to drive growth of the global market are increasing demand for motorcycles among the youth, increasing production of sports vehicles, increasing product innovation, protective gear considered as fashion trends.

Increasing collaboration among the leading players, combined with car and bike manufacturers also extending their line of production to manufacture protective riding gears and apparels are some of the recent trends observed in the industry and are expected to gain traction and support growth of the players as well as the global market in the coming years. In December 2017 for instance, Royal Enfield, a leading Indian motorcycle manufacturer brand, launched riding gears as an addition to its product portfolio, specifically for the Indian market, inspired by launch of Stealth Black 500cc bike.

Global Protective Riding Gear Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the helmets segment is currently dominating in the global market and is expected to continue the same over the forecast period. Helmets are considered as the most important protective equipment as it offers protection against head injuries or reduces the extent of casualties.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the motorcycle segment is expected to account for a major revenue share and is expected to continue with its dominance in the coming years.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the specialty stores segment is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate, owing to availability of high end branded products of different categories under one roof. The online retail segment is anticipated to account for major revenue share in the near future owing to rapidly increasing number of individuals shopping online instead of visiting stores.

Global Protective Riding Gear Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is currently dominating in the global market, owing to the increasing production of high-performance motorbikes, combined with increasing ownership of such bikes in countries in the region, increasing disposable income, increasing growth of racing industry, and stringent regulatory mandates on account of riding safety measures. Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing market in the coming years and register significant growth rate, owing to the increasing popularity of bikes not only among male population but also among women, combined with increasing demand for enhanced gears among population in the developing economies of the region.

Global Protective Riding Gear Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Helmets

Jackets

Knee Pads

Gloves

Shoes

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Step-Through

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Online Retail

