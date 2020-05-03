Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Screw Compressor market.

Global Screw Compressor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A screw compressor is a type of rotary compressor which compresses air due to screw action. The main advantage of using this compressor is that it can supply compresses air continuously with minimum fluctuation in delivery pressure.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global screw compressor market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributed to increasing industrialization, rise in energy consumption, and presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are driving the screw compressor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Screw Compressor market is valued at 6820 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Screw Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Screw Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll-Rand

GE

Gardner Denver

Siemens

Hitachi

Man

Kobe Steel

Howden Group

Boge Kompressoren

Sullair

Kaeser Kompressoren

Bauer Kompressoren

Sabroe

Aerzen

GEA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Oil-injected

Oil-Free

By Stage

Single-Stage

Multi-Stage

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Power Plants

Mining & Metals

Others

