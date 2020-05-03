Global Screw Compressor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Screw Compressor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Screw Compressor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Screw Compressor market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Screw Compressor market.”
A screw compressor is a type of rotary compressor which compresses air due to screw action. The main advantage of using this compressor is that it can supply compresses air continuously with minimum fluctuation in delivery pressure.
Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global screw compressor market by 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributed to increasing industrialization, rise in energy consumption, and presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are driving the screw compressor market in the Asia-Pacific region.
The global Screw Compressor market is valued at 6820 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Screw Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Screw Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Copco
Ingersoll-Rand
GE
Gardner Denver
Siemens
Hitachi
Man
Kobe Steel
Howden Group
Boge Kompressoren
Sullair
Kaeser Kompressoren
Bauer Kompressoren
Sabroe
Aerzen
GEA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Oil-injected
Oil-Free
By Stage
Single-Stage
Multi-Stage
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Power Plants
Mining & Metals
Others
