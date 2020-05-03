Global Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market.”

Time of flight (ToF) is a term that denotes various methods used to calculate the time that an object, particle, or wave takes to move through a distance within a medium. A ToF sensor is considered to be an appropriate input device to both stationary and portable computing devices.

One trend in the market is virtual reality experience through drones. The substantial increase in the adoption of ToF cameras in drones is expected to impact the ToF sensors market positively over the next five years.

One driver in the market is rise in popularity of 3D cameras. ToF technology accounts for the lowest share, 18.58%, in the current global 3D camera market but is expected to surpass structured light technology-based 3D cameras over the coming years.

The global Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Time-of-Flight (TOF) Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies

KEYENCE

Melexis

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Augmented Reality (AR) Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Smart Advertising

Gaming

Entertainment

Others

