World coronavirus Dispatch: Tortilla to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Tortilla market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Tortilla market.

Why Choose MRRSE?

One of the fastest-growing market research companies in India

Facilitating the growth of regional as well as global clients

Passionate, dynamic, and experienced team of analysts

A unique and methodical market research process

Round the clock customer service available

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/17519?source=atm

The report on the global Tortilla market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Tortilla market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Tortilla market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Tortilla market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Tortilla market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Tortilla market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Tortilla market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Tortilla market

Recent advancements in the Tortilla market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Tortilla market

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/17519?source=atm

Tortilla Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Tortilla market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Tortilla market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

increasing demand for ethnic Hispanic cuisine in these regions.

Lucrative Growth for Organic-certified Tortilla

Among the nature segment, organic-certified tortilla is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 4.1% in terms of revenue in the global tortilla market, owing to increasing awareness of organic certification and their associated quality by consumers across the globe. Although currently, the conventional tortilla segment is estimated to hold a relatively large share of the market in 2018.

Healthy Tortilla Options Gaining Traction

Owing to a rise in the awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of healthy and natural food products, over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of health and diet conscious consumers. Despite traditional flour and corn-based tortilla remaining mainstream, several alternatives such as sweet potato tortillas are carving a niche for themselves in retail shelves and diet plans as they offer a healthy, flavorful alternative to standard tortilla offerings. Additionally, consumers prefer products with a clean label, as well as vegan, organic and non-GMO project verified tortilla products such as those offered by Angelic Bakehouse.

Leading ingredient producer Cargill has developed a number of whole grain, low-fat tortilla flour prototypes in an effort to capture a slice of the growing U.S. market for healthy bread alternatives.

Food ingredient firm AB Mauri has developed a patented technology for reduced-fat tortillas, which paves an opportunity in gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. The company’s new patented technology enables manufacturers to develop reduced fat, reduced sodium, wheat-based tortillas.

Shrinking Sizes of Tortillas Lending Opportunities to Unique Recipes

Over the last several years, a consistent reduction in the size of tortillas has been observed, thereby lending opportunity to its use for tacos, as opposed to burritos. Tacos are more versatile, being in line with the consumption of food in smaller portions, as consumers feel the need to incorporate more variety by using tortillas in taco recipes rather than large portions of a single dish. These sentiments are also corroborated through an internal analysis of restaurant menus in the U.S., where the number of menu items with tacos is slightly higher than those with burritos in 2017. Based on product type, the taco shells segment accounted for a share of about 6% in terms of revenue in 2017 in the global tortilla market, however, is expected to register a robust growth rate of 5.6% over the forecast period, ranking second only to tortilla chips.

Proliferation of Tortillas into the Eastern Hemisphere

Traditionally part of a Hispanic cuisine, tortillas have found their way into Asia Pacific thanks to a rapid integration of ethnic food due to population migration, willingness to experiment with new cuisines, and the robust marketing and advertising campaigns by food giants such as PepsiCo. Several countries in Asia Pacific share cultural similarities with Latin America in terms of cuisine, which has also accelerated this process. By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to exhibit the most lucrative growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/17519?source=atm

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Tortilla market: