Acai Berry Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

Global Acai Berry Market to reach USD 2089.98 million by 2025.Global Acai Berry Market valued approximately USD 712 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.71% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Acai Berry Market is continuously growing at significant pace across the world. The major driving factor of global Acai Berry market are growing popularity of acai berry as a superfood and increasing demand in premium cosmetics and personal care products. However, one of the major restraining factor of global Acai berry market are export barriers in brazil. The acai berry is an inch-long reddish-purple fruit. It comes from acai palm tree which is native to central and south America. It is a wild plant cultivated by farmers in brazil under rainforest condition. Acai berry has a unique nutritional profile a fruit as they are high in fat and low in sugar. Acai berries have an incredibly high number of antioxidants, edging out other oxidant-rich fruits like blueberries. It improves cholesterol levels. Acai pulp has reduced the incidence of colon and bladder cancer. Acai berry also helps to hydrate skin as they have antioxidant properties.

The regional analysis of Global Acai Berry Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing awareness of health benefits and rising number of acai berry processors. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit satisfactory growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• AcaiExotic

• ACAIROOTS.COM

• Nativo Acai

• SAMBAZON

• Vision America International

• Acai Roots

• Acai Frooty

• Amazon Forest Trading

• ENERGY FOODS INTERNATIONAL

• Organique Acai USA

• Tropical Acai

• Zola

• Sunfood

• Phyto-nutraceuticals

• Naked Juice Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pulp

Dried

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Acai Berry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

