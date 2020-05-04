Artificial Retina Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 | Aetna, Bionic Vision Australia, Nano Retina, Optobionics, Pixium Vision and Second Sight

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Artificial Retina Market globally. This report on ‘Artificial Retina Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Artificial retina is implanted into the eyes of individuals who are blind due to retinal diseases. In the artificial retina device, a miniature camera mounted in eyeglasses captures images. It wirelessly sends the information to a microprocessor (worn on a belt) that converts the data to an electronic signal and transmits it to a receiver on the eye.

The artificial retina market is anticipated to grow in the market by the current innovative developments by various scientists to provide vision to blind patients is further expected to support the artificial retinal industry growth. However, the high cost associated with the artificial retina implantation that is not cost-effective by low and middle-income class populations will restrain the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, the artificial retina has proved to be a breakthrough invention for the medical device industry, creating an alternative for the blind people, thereby offering robust industry growth over the forthcoming years.

The artificial retina market is segmented on the basis of type and by end user. Based on type q the market is segmented as epiretinal implants, subretinal implants, suprachoroidal implants and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in artificial retina market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial retina market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting artificial retina market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the artificial retina market in these regions.

