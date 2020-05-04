Asia Pacific Digital banking platform Market to witness excellent growth by 2027 | Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems, Fiserv, Oracle, SAP SE, Sopra Steria
Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the ICT industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this Asia Pacific Digital banking platform report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
This Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market research report helps in answering many business challenges more quickly and saves your lot of time. The report gives estimations about market development trends for the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report acts as a window to the ICT industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Asia Pacific Digital banking platform report helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in taking sound decisions. Asia Pacific Digital banking platform report is the most detailed report which identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.
Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.
The paradigm shift of banks from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud based digital banking platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. This has further created opportunities for players operating in digital banking platform market. Hence, the rising trend of digital transformation in the banking industry is expected to fuel the adoption of digital banking platforms among banks, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Type
- Corporate Banking
- Retail Banking
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Appway AG
- CREALOGIX Holding AG
- EdgeVerve Systems Limited
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Sopra Steria
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)
- Temenos Headquarters SA
- Worldline SA
