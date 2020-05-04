Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players

The Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. With such health benefits and diversified usage, it is used to manufacture several health and beauty products and can also be used in various forms such as moringa powder, raw moringa, tea, etc. In some parts of world, Moringa is considered to be an important food source in which can be grown cheaply and easily. Therefore, moringa products find its applications in several end-use industry such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others amongst others. The growing demand for dietary supplements and nutritive food products is surging the growth of the moringa products market across the Asia Pacific region.

Market Insights

High nutritive and medical properties of moringa to favor the Asia Pacific Moringa products market

Almost all parts of the moringa tree, including leaves, roots, and fruits, are eaten or used as ingredients in traditional herbal medicines. The leaves and pods are commonly eaten in parts of Asia PacificIn Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form. Compared to the leaves, the pods have lower mineral and vitamin content; however, they are rich in vitamin C. The diet of people in the developing nations usually lacks vitamins, minerals, and protein. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. Moringa products also help in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is the body’s physiological response to infection or injury. It is an essential protective mechanism but can become a major health issue if continues for long. The sustained inflammation is linked to many of the chronic health problems, including cancer and heart disease. As per studies, iso-thiocyanates are the main anti-inflammatory compounds that are present in moringa leaves, pods, and seeds. Moringa products also help lower cholesterol levels in the body. The rising consciousness about health benefits offered by moringa products is driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The low caloric content of Moringa leaves helps in management of obesity, which in turn drives the demand in the entire Asia Pacific region.

ASIA PACIFIC MORINGA PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market, by Product

Leaf Powder

Tea

Oil

Seeds

Others

Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others



Company Profiles

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Kuli Kuli Inc.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

