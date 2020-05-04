Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Data Monetization Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2027
The global Data Monetization market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Data Monetization market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Data Monetization market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Data Monetization market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Data Monetization market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.
The global data monetization market is segmented as below:
Global Data Monetization Market, by Component
- Platform
- Software
- Standalone
- Suite
- Services
- Professional Services
- Data as a Service
Global Data Monetization Market, by Method
- Indirect Data Monetization
- Direct Data Monetization
Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical
- Telecom
- E-Commerce & Retail
- BFSI
- Consumer
- Finance/Banking
- Business Banking
- Capital Markets
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Travel & Logistics
- Others (Media & Entertainment)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Application
- Sales & Marketing
- Supply Chain Management
- Capital Asset Management
- Remote Equipment Monitoring
- Others (Workforce Management)
Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Data Monetization market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Data Monetization market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Data Monetization Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Monetization market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Data Monetization market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
