Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Vehicle as a Service Market Growth

New Study on the Global Vehicle as a Service Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vehicle as a Service market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vehicle as a Service market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vehicle as a Service market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Vehicle as a Service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Vehicle as a Service , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Vehicle as a Service market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Vehicle as a Service market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Vehicle as a Service market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Vehicle as a Service market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Segments

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle as a Service Market

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle as a Service Market

Vehicle as a Service Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Vehicle as a Service Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Vehicle as a Service Market includes

North America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market US Canada

Latin America Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Things Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

China Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market

The Middle East and Africa Vehicle-Mounted Computers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Vehicle as a Service market: