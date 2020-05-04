Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Vehicle as a Service Market Growth
New Study on the Global Vehicle as a Service Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Vehicle as a Service market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Vehicle as a Service market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Vehicle as a Service market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Vehicle as a Service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Vehicle as a Service , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Vehicle as a Service market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Vehicle as a Service market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Vehicle as a Service market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Vehicle as a Service market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
key players operating in the vehicle as a service market are Harman International Industries, Inc., Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, Volvo Cars, Accenture plc, Uber Technologies Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Lyft, Inc., and Transit Systems Pty Ltd.
Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, the vehicle as a service market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be a large market for vehicle as a service as majority of the vehicle as a service vendors such as Orange Business Services, Nokia Corporation, and Volvo Cars are based in Europe. The automotive market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by high penetration of urban transportation in various mobility as a service segment including vehicle as a service. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of vehicle as a service market in these regions in the near future.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Vehicle as a Service market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Vehicle as a Service market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Vehicle as a Service market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Vehicle as a Service market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Vehicle as a Service market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Vehicle as a Service market?
