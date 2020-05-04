Comprehensive Study Reveals how Infant Formula Market is Trending | Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Bellamy’s Organic, Danone Nutricia

Infant formula or baby formula are the products manufactured and marketed for the consumption of babies and infants under 12 months of age. These products are usually prepared for bottle-feeding in the form of a powder or liquid. Infant formulas come in three forms which includes powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use. Food additives such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), arachidonic acid (ARA), omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics and probiotics are added in the infant formula to enhance the nutritional value of the products. Infant formula products are guided under strict government regulations.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Arla Foods amba

– Bellamy’s Organic

– Danone Nutricia

-Glanbia plc,

-Mead Johnson and Company, LLC.

-Nestle S.A.,

– Perrigo Nutritionals

-Pfizer Inc.

-The Hain Celestial Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Infant Formula Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the infant formula market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global infant formula market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading infant formula market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global infant formula market is segmented on the basis of product type,and distribution channel. Based on product type the global infant formula is divided into, starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula and special milk formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market is segmented into supermarkets, online stores, pharmacy stores, specialty stores and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global infant formula market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The infant formula market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Infant Formula Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Infant Formula Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.3 Infant Formula Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INFANT FORMULA MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

