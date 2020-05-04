Coronavirus’ business impact: Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Detailed Study on the Global Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

ViewRay

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Varian Medical Systems

Vision RT Ltd.

Scranton Gillette Communications

XinRay Systems

C-RAD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Types

Soft-Tissue Imaging

Lung MRI

Simplifying Cardiac MRI

Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans

Silent MRI Scanning

By Technology

Radiation-Based

Non-Radiation Based Systems

By Devices

X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Positron Emission Tomography

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Smart Cancer Centers

Research Institutes

