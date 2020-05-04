Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Architectural Coatings Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Architectural Coatings market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Architectural Coatings market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Architectural Coatings market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Architectural Coatings market.

As per the report, the Architectural Coatings market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Architectural Coatings market are highlighted in the report. Although the Architectural Coatings market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The architectural coatings market report provides information on all the leading companies in the market. The report also provides SWOT analysis along with the dashboard view of the major players in the architectural coatings market. Key developments, market share, business strategies of each player in the architectural coatings market is offered in the report.

Increasing number of companies in the architectural coatings market are planning to expand themselves in regional markets through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. New product development is also one of the strategies of most of the key players in the architectural coatings market.

PPG Industries Inc. has launched advanced passive fire-protection coating known as PPG PITT-CHAR NX. The coating eliminate cracking and delamination risk during transportation, fabrication and construction.

AkzoNobel with a plan to combine its expertise with ingenious solutions of startup has launched Paint and Future Innovation Challenge. The company through the challenge aims to connect with startups and develop new technologies and product innovation in paints and coatings. The winner will be awarded a chance to enter into a joint development with AkzoNobel.

Nippon Paint along with Wiskind has launched a coil coating joint innovation center. The companies’ together plan to find new business opportunities and advancing technology development. They also plan to offer high value-added solutions to their clients in the construction sector.

With old Dow producing in more than 10 sectors, the new Dow is likely to focus on performance materials and coatings, packaging and specialty products. The performance materials and coatings in new Dow portfolio include consumer solutions and coatings & monomers.

Definition

Architectural coatings include paints, specialty coatings, sealers, and other coatings used to coat buildings and homes. These coatings are designated to provide protective and decorative layer on architecture in both exterior and interior applications. Most of the architectural coatings are typically applied using rollers, sprayers, brushes and other applications.

Market Segmentation

The architectural coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and formulation type. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments in order to offer clear picture on the growth of the architectural coatings market.

Based on the resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into Fluoropolymers, Acrylics, Metallic Additive, Urethanes, and others (epoxy, poly alkyds, and amines). On the basis of application the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on the formulation type, the architectural coatings market is further segmented into Water Bourne and Solvent Bourne.

Research Methodology

The forecast and key insights offered in the report on architectural coatings market are based on the unique research methodology. Both primary and secondary research has been done to provide correct data and insights on the architectural coatings market.

The information on the architectural coatings market has been obtained from various sources. The information collected is also cross-checked with valid data sources. Actionable insights on the architectural coatings market have been offered to help clients to take business decisions and plan successful business strategies.

