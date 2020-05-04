Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Flu Treatment Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

Influenza, shortened to flu, is a fairly common viral infection, affecting millions of people each year. As per the World Health Organization, the disease results in up to 5 million severe cases and 650,000 deaths every year. Most flu symptoms, such as cough (usually dry), fever, muscle and joint pain, headache, sore throat, malaise (feeling unwell), and a runny nose, occur with common cold (rhinitis), which is why doctors often ask patients to go for specific blood tests.

There are four types of influenza viruses: influenza A, influenza B, influenza C, and influenza D. People with uncomplicated flu infections are majorly provided palliative treatment (symptomatic relief), while those with severe infections are given antivirals. Pfizer Inc. Idenix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences, and Bristol-Myers Squibb LLC are the key players in the flu treatment market. Many of the flu drugs have also shown promise in the treatment of coronavirus, which is currently wreaking havoc around the world.

In such a case, several antivirals, already available, are being clinically tested on COVID patients, to see if they work. For instance, the Japanese flu drug, Avigan, which contains favipiravir as its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), was reportedly given to 340 people in China suffering from coronavirus. After the administration, the patients are claimed to have recovered without any side-effects. Specifically, patients in Shenzhen registered a negative COVID test after just four days of receiving the favipiravir treatment. Contrarily, those who weren’t given the drug registered a negative blood test 11 days into the trial.

With time, as more favorable results start to emerge from the trials, healthcare facilities around the world, especially those with coronavirus isolation rooms, will start using them in treatment. Ultimately, as more flu drugs prove effective, the demand for these medicines would increase significantly across the globe. Therefore, the growing research and development (R&D) in the healthcare domain, to use influenza drugs in the treatment of coronavirus infection, is helping the flu treatment market advance.