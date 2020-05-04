COVID-19: Potential impact on Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2042

Detailed Study on the Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aicon 3d Systems Gmbh

Jenoptik AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Gesellschaft Fur Optische Messtechnik (Gom) Mbh

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Creaform Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Hexagon Metrology Inc.

Faro Technologies Inc.

Nanometrics Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Kla-Tencor Corp.

Newport Corp.

Perceptron Inc.

Mitutoyo Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Flaw Detector

Integrated Inspection Solution

Thickness Gages

XRF and XRD Analyzers

Otehrs

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Automotive

Textile

Oil & Gas

Others

