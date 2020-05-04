Cryptocurrency Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Executive Summary

According to a research report published by Azoth Analytics in August 2019, the Cryptocurrency Market was valued at USD 856.36 Billion in the year 2018. Key factors facilitating high demand of cryptocurrencies include high remittances in developed countries, increasing fluctuation in monetary regulations, and growth in venture capital investments coupled rising awareness among the investors especially in emerging nations. According to the research report, global cryptocurrency market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 – 2024.

Bitcoin currency holds the major share in the market owing to the growing awareness among Asian investors coupled with availability of larger returns is proliferating the market growth. Moreover, growing usage of alternative currencies such as Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash due to their captivating features and models has been major factors backing the growth in the industry. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global Cryptocurrency market. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in European region include presence of enormous consumer base, and legalization of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange in many countries coupled with growing internet penetration, supplementing the market growth of Cryptocurrencies in the region.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cryptocurrency Market. The report analyzes the Cryptocurrency Market by Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Others) and by Constituents (Exchanges, Mining, Wallets and Payments). The Cryptocurrency market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Germany and Japan) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global Cryptocurrency Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Type – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

• Analysis by Constituents – Exchanges, Mining, Wallet, Payments

• Competitive Landscape – Market Share Analysis

Regional Cryptocurrency Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Type – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

• Analysis by constituents – Exchanges, Mining, Wallet, Payments

Country Analysis – Cryptocurrency Market by Value – United States, Germany, Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Market Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis by Type – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Strategic Recommendations

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Company Analysis – Bitmain Technologies, BitGo, NVIDIA Corporation, Ripple Networks and Coinbase

