Fungi-based Protein Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Fungi-based Protein market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Fungi-based Protein market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Fungi-based Protein market.

Assessment of the Global Fungi-based Protein Market

The recently published market study on the global Fungi-based Protein market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Fungi-based Protein market. Further, the study reveals that the global Fungi-based Protein market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Fungi-based Protein market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Fungi-based Protein market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Fungi-based Protein market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global fungi-based protein are Quorn Foods (Monde Nissin Corporation), Tyson Foods Inc., 3fbio Ltd., Naturex, NOW Health Group, Willows Ingredients, Aumgene Biosciences, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Fungi based protein market is in its growth phase and thus is has several opportunities for emerging as well as existing market players. The increasing number of vegan population in developed countries, as well as rising veganism trend in developing countries, creates opportunities for fungi-based protein market participants to diversify their product range as well as expand to untapped regions. With the rapid spread of the Internet in all corner of the world, there is a rise in awareness among people about benefits as well as functional properties of fungi-based proteins. Thus, food and beverages manufacturers are opting e-Commerce to penetrate to markets across the world and increase presence in the fungi-based protein market.

Global Fungi-based Protein Market: A Regional Outlook

The global fungi-based protein market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Europe, as well as the North American region, are expected to hold the major share in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number consumer shift to plant-based and vegan diet as well as the presence of key players. However, East Asia as well as South Asia region is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number of health-conscious people as well as flourishing food and beverage industry. The players in fungi-based protein markets are expected to expand to potential markets such as Latin America & Middle East & Africa regions.

